Watch the shocking moment this massive gas explosion blows out front of a Yorkshire house

Dramatic footage has been released today showing a massive gas explosion which tore through a house in Hull.

The explosion in March blew out the bay windows of the house in Beverley Road, showering firefighters outside with debris.

The aftermath of the explosion

The video shows two firefighters, Andy Winfield and Andy Grant, who were inside, being helped out by their colleagues and receiving medical attention on the pavement from fellow crew members and paramedics.

Two other firefighters were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for precautionary check-ups before being released later that day.

Firefighters then reenter the wrecked groundfloor flat where Lewis Nicklin, 31, who was living in the groundfloor flat, was found unconscious. He later died.

The video was released today following an internal inquiry, an HSE investigation and an inquest last month.

Lewis Nicklin, who was found unconscious in the flat on Beverley Road. He later died.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said they wanted to demonstrate the dangers their crews faced and their bravery in extreme circumstances.

A spokesman said: "Thankfully, events such as this are rare within this region and across the UK.

"However, they serve as a reminder that firefighters are trained for every eventuality and, despite injuries to colleagues and the risk of further explosions or structural collapse, they returned to the property to look for casualties."

The inquest heard Mr Nicklin's death was caused by a cocktail of drugs he'd taken and breathing in high levels of poisonous carbon monoxide.

Mr Winfield and Mr Grant were in the kitchen directing a hose at a small fire in the oven, when the blast occurred.

Mr Winfield told the hearing: "As soon as we opened the water, there was a massive explosion, a fireball that rolled over Andy's and my head.

" I describe it as being in an underground train station where a train is just flying past and doesn't stop.

"It just whooshed past us, destroying everything. I could hear smashing all the way outside."

He added: "It's very strange. It didn't knock me off my feet."

An investigation found alcohol swabs of the type used to sterilise skin had been put in the oven, and for unknown reasons, the oven was turned on.

They caught fire, creating sufficient heat to melt an alloy fitting on a gas pipe feeding a hob on the worktop, allowing gas to be released.

Coroner Prof Paul Marks returned a verdict of accidental death. He said the drugs may have left Mr Nicklin in a stupor "not noticing the fire or taking evasive action."