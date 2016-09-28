Man cut free from car after East Yorkshire collision

A man had to be cut free from a car after a late night collision in East Yorkshire.

The collision involved the car and a stationary van on Selby Road, Holme Upon Spalding Moor, near Market Weighton just before 11pm yesterday.

Firefighters were summoned to the scene where they released the male casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and a saw.

The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance for precautionary checks.