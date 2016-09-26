Motorcyclist dead after Stamford Bridge collision

A man aged in his 30s has died after a collision between the motorcycle he was riding and a car near Stamford Bridge, East Yorkshire.

The collision involved a grey and yellow Yamaha motorbike and a black Honda saloon car on Buttercrambe Road at around 4.15pm yesterday (Sunday).

Nearby roads were closed to allow emergency services to tend to the incident and the motorcyclist received medical attention at the scene before being pronounced dead.

Two men from West Yorkshire were arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while investigations continue.

North Yorkshire Police said it was not yet in a position to name the deceased and that its investigations into the collision were continuing today.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicles involved in beforehand to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 12160174963.