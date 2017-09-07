Harrogate hotels delighted as Gilbert and Sullivan Festival boosts visitor numbers

One of Harrogate’s most important festivals on the its bulging cultural calendar is celebrating a rise in ticket sales.

The 24th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival saw a major increase in the number of international visitors this year.

It’s a development which has pleased both the organisers and the hotel trade.

Chairman and artistic director, Ian Smith: “We are simply delighted. Ticket sales have increased by around five per cent.

“There has been a big jump in the number of v isitors from as far afield as Hawaii, Japan and the Caribbean.

The excellent location of Harrogate and the warm Yorkshire welcome extended to all our visitors helps enhance he festival’s reputation.

“Our thanks go to the excellent staff at Harrogate Convention Centre and the Royal Hall.”

Simon Kent, director of Harrogate Convention Centre and the Royal Hall, said “The fact visitor numbers are up on last year is very encouraging. The festival is great for Harrogate’s profile internationally and great for our local hotels.”