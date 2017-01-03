Appeal after guide dog attacked

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking for witnesses after a guide dog was attacked in Scarborough.

The incident took place on Westwood at 4pm on Wednesday November 16 when a woman walking a guide dog from the direction of Tesco.

Another woman left an address with two dogs that she was fighting to keep control of.

The dogs then broke free and ran towards the guide dog, which they tried to attack.

The victim tried to keep the dogs apart and sustained an injury to her elbow.

The force said the woman in charge of the dogs has been identified and will be questioned.

A spokesman said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are aware a male stopped in the street and witnessed this incident encouraging the female to run home after the attack, which she did and we would particularly like him to come forward.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Tinsley.

"You can also email michael.tinsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160208798."