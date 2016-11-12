Anti-burglary operation comes to York suburb

More police will be patrolling the streets of a York suburb over the next two days in an operation to improve burglary prevention.

North Yorkshire Police said it will be using “sophisticated data analysis” to tackle crime and the fear of crime in Osbaldwick as part of Operation Tansu following a previous operation focussing on the Clifton area of the city.

There will be a high-visibility police presence, extra patrols and targeted communications to provide reassurance and crime prevention advice to residents in the Osbaldwick area tomorrow and on Monday.

Supported by Special Constables and Police Support Volunteers, officers and PCSOs from the York North Neighbourhood Policing Team will be out and about.

The area has been identified by police as a part of the city that would benefit from the operation after the force used “street-level” data available to the public sector. Officers have looked at annual trends in reported crime to determine the kinds of incidents where targeted communications would be most effective, including burglary prevention such as property marking and home security.

Over the next two days, residents are invited to take valuable items of property such as laptops and bikes to Osbaldwick Sports Club between 4-8pm each day where they can have their property security marked using a dot peen property marking machine.

Dot peen marking involves a tungsten carbide-tipped pin to indent an object with dots to create a visible, permanent unique number. The unique number will be entered onto the national Immobilise property register database to increase the chances that it will be reunited with its owner if it is lost or stolen.

PCSO Mel Parkin, of York North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our previous operation was extremely well-received by residents, and so we are really looking forward to bringing the same approach to Osbaldwick. I would like to invite everyone to come along and meet us – whether you have property you would like marked, or you have any concerns you would like to raise.

“Thanks to our analysis of crime stats and other data available to us, we will be able to talk to the right people about the right issues, offering crime prevention advice and support where it will do the most good.”

During the first Operation Tansu deployment in September, crime prevention messages were delivered to more than 700 Clifton households, and 50 items of property marked using dot peen security marking machine. More than 50 local people also signed up to the North Yorkshire Community Messaging service.