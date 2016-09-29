Gold jewellery and BMW taken in Doncaster burglary

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they believe holds vital information about a reported burglary in the Marr area of Doncaster last month.

It is reported that an individual forced entry to a property in Marr, close to Marr Lodge at around 11am on Wednesday, August 17 and a significant quantity of Asian gold jewellery was taken.

A BMW X5 car was also taken before later being located in the Bentley area of the town.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images to call them on 101, quoting incident number 1038 of August 17.