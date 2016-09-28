Image released of man wanted for attempted abduction in Doncaster

Police investigating the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old boy in Doncaster have released an image of a man they are trying to trace.

It was reported that the boy, who was walking along Church Lane, Tickhill, and then onto New Road at around 6.30pm on Friday, August 12 when he was approached by a man in a van and asked to get into the back.

The boy did not get into the vehicle and ran away.

The suspect was white, aged in his 20s, with a spotty complexion, dark-coloured hair and a big beard. He was reportedly wearing a work-style high-vis jacket, which looked dirty and old.

The van was small and blue, with yellow stripes along each side and on the back. It was described as being “battered” in appearance.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or who witnessed the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1072 of August 18.