Strike threat to pre-Christmas bin collections in Doncaster

Refuse workers are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over job cuts, which could hit collections in the run-up to Christmas.

Members of Unite employed by contractor Suez inDoncaster, South Yorkshire, will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The union said there are plans to cut more than 100 jobs under a new contract coming into effect in March 2018.

Strikes were called off in August to allow talks to be held at the conciliation service Acas.

Unite regional officer Shane Sweeting said: "Unite entered negotiations with the clear intention of resolving this dispute but Suez has been unable or unwilling to promise there will be no compulsory redundancies.

"Unite has no option but to defend our members' jobs and that is why we are balloting our members for strike action.

"While strike action will inevitably cause large-scale disruption to the refuse collection service in Doncaster, I hope that the public understands that we are taking this action as a last resort and Unite is defending the long-term integrity of the service."

Unite is involved in a long-running dispute involving refuse collectors in Birmingham.