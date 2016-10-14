Search for missing Rotherham woman

Police in Rotherham are seeking the public’s help following the disappearance of a woman from the Broom Grove area of the town.

Uyen Thi Luong, who is 4ft 5ins, has long black hair and a tattoo of her name on her hand, was reported missing last Friday (October 7), following concerns that she had not been seen for over a week.

Officers looking for Uyen believe she may still be in the Rotherham area and would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from her since Tuesday, September 27.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 400 of October 7.