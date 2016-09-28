Appeal to trace nightclub goers after Sheffield dance floor assault

Police have released this image of a group of men who may hold vital information about an assault which took place on the dance floor of Sheffield’s Corporation Nightclub.

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 20s, were reportedly assaulted inside the night spot at around 11.30pm on Friday, July 16.

One man suffered a broken nose and the other suffered a broken jaw, while the woman was reportedly grabbed around her throat.

All three victims were treated at hospital for their injuries but have since been discharged.

Two months on from the incident, South Yorkshire Police have released this photograph in a bid to trace the three men pictured, who may know details of the assault.

Police ask the men, or anyone who knows who they are, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 244 of July 16.