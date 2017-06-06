BREAKING: Reports of armed police responding to incident near Meadowhall

Several people have reported seeing armed police responding to an ongoing incident near to Meadowhall.
It is reported that officers have stopped a car in the car park of the Travelodge Meadowhall, located near to the Meadowhall Interchange.
Speaking on Twitter, Amy Jay wrote: "Armed police just outside Meadowhall. What on Earth."
Rach Ward added: "Please tell me why there is about 10 unmarked police cars and armed response pulling a city taxi at Meadowhall? @LoveMeadowhall"
Star reader James Higgins has also shared a picture of the ongoing incident, which appears to show at least one police car at the scene.
Residents have also reported seeing a number of unmarked police cars nearby.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further details.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.