Concern for Sheffield woman not seen for four days

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of Ellie Skinner, 20, from Sheffield who has not been seen or heard from for four days.

Ms Skinner was last seen when she was dropped off at Asda at Manor Top around lunchtime on Thursday.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Ellie since Thursday and she has not been in contact with anyone, which South Yorkshire Police said “for this length of time is out of character”.

Her family reported her missing yesterday (Sunday).

Ms Skinner is slim, 5ft 8ins, has shoulder length brown hair which has a red tint to it and she usually wears it in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing black stretch jeans, a light grey hooded top and black trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “Both officers and Ellie’s family are worried for her well-being, and would ask anyone who may have seen her or who knows her whereabouts to please call 101 quoting incident number 841 of 20 November 2016.”