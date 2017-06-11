Nick Clegg offered new job as a DJ in Sheffield

Nick Clegg could swap politics for pop after being offered a job DJing at a Sheffield nightclub.

The former Liberal Democrat leader and deputy prime minister became one of the general election's highest-profile casualties when he lost his Sheffield Hallam seat to Labour candidate Jared O'Mara.

The job offered was accompanied on Facebook by a photo of a very glum-looking Nick Clegg

Now the nightclub where Sheffield's newest MP used to work has offered to help him out with a regular gig on the turntables.

West Street Live, in Sheffield city centre, posted the tongue-in-cheek job offer on its Facebook page, where it even suggested a name for his DJ set - 'Cleggers Plays Pop'.

"As you may know, one of the founding stones of our wee venue is leaving us," it wrote.

"Jared our DJ, booker and general essential cog is leaving us for Westminster as MP for Sheffield Hallam. He beat the ex-Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

"In the spirit of fairness we would like to invite Nick to have Jared's job and DJ at West Street Live.

"His new night CLEGGERS PLAYS POP is waiting for him should he wish to take us up on our offer. So get in touch Nick and welcome to the Wussle family. #cleggersplayspop #onlyfair."

The job offer elicited a mixed reaction, based on comments on the club's Facebook page.

Some people welcomed the idea but several pointed out the irony of Mr Clegg DJing to students who many believe were behind his downfall after the Lib Dems famously backtracked on their promise not to raise tuition fees.

Abi Nielsen commented: "Careful though, he'll only turn up to 31% of his gigs, and even then he probably won't play what he said he'd play."