Police hunt Sheffield bag snatcher

Officers investigating the reported street robbery of a 63-year-old woman in Sheffield, have today released this e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to.

The woman was walking down a pathway off Birley Moor Road, towards Thornbridge Crescent, when she was approached by a man who grabbed her bag.

As the man tried to flee he was challenged by a member of the public, causing him to surrender the bag and run away.

South Yorkshire Police is investigating the reported robbery, which occurred at around 2.20pm on Thursday, June 15 and anyone who recognises the man pictured in the computer-generated portrait is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 592 of June 15.