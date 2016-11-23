Police investigate sex attack on Sheffield bus

Police investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl are hoping to speak to this man, pictured, who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

Sometime between 8.30-8.45pm on Thursday, September 29, it is reported that a 17-year-old girl was travelling on the 72A bus from Sheffield Interchange, when she was sexually assaulted by a man unknown to her.

The man, who also got on the bus at the interchange, is said to have moved to sit next to the girl on the upper deck of the bus, before the alleged incident occurred.

Police believe the man got off the bus at Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield.

Officers investigating the incident want to speak to the man pictured, and anyone else who was travelling on the bus at that time and may have seen something suspicious.