Police look for witnesses after 30 men involved in 'violent disorder'

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of violent disorder outside a Sheffield bar.

The incident, which involved around 30 men, took place outside the Harley Bar on Glossop Road at 3.40am on Tuesday December 13.

Two men, aged 20 and 19 were treated at hospital for their injuries and later released following the incident.

Four people, aged 30, 26,25 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of affray but police want to speak to anyone with information.

Please call 101 and quote incident 77 of December 13 if you can help.