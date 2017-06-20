Sheffield City Council to fit sprinkler systems in all residential tower blocks

Sprinkler systems are set to be installed in 24 high-rise tower blocks across Sheffield.

The local authority is the latest to make the decision and said it is beginning meetings with residents on Wednesday to explain the proposals.

Sheffield already has one block - Callow Mount, in the Gleadless Valley area of the city - which was retro-fitted with sprinklers in 2011 and has been regularly referenced by commentators as the debate rages over the response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “We have done a huge amount of work in recent years to make sure our tower blocks are safe. The cladding systems are fireproof and comply with building and planning regulations.

“We had always intended to review our position on sprinklers later this year. But as an extra reassurance to residents, I am today announcing this has been brought forward and we will be fitting sprinklers in all 24 blocks.”

The council said it will start consulting with tenants and leaseholders on a block-by-block basis later this year.

The Grenfell Tower ablaze in London

The authority said none of the blocks in Sheffield have the same cladding as that installed on the Grenfell Tower block.

It said 21 of its 24 tower blocks have metal cladding which is fireproof as the insulation is mineral and rock wool, with fire breaks at the floor and party walls.

The authority said the other three buildings are brickwork-clad and designed to operate in the same way as the other 21 but with a separate metal fire barrier installed.