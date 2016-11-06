Bonfire Night - more than 1,000 calls to West Yorkshire Fire Service

WEST Yorkshire Fire Service said crews were kept busy on Bonfire Night with 1,043 calls received

Fire crews attended a total of 265 incidents, 183 of which were fires in the open. There were 103 incidents in Bradford and 52 in Leeds.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Whitby Fire Station was called to deal with an unattended bonfire close to homes which had been set alight by youths at Green Lane, Whitby, just after 5.30pm yesterday.

A crew from Huntington Fire Station extinguished a 15m conifer hedge that caught fire after a bonfire at Ploughlands, Haxby, York, spread out of control.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to deal with bonfires at Yatesbury Garth, Wawne Road, Hull, and Axminster Close, Honiton Road, Hull, at around 11.30pm last night.