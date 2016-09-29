Bradford boy, 11, ‘may have killed himself over bullying’, three weeks after joining new school

An 11-year-old boy has died amid claims from a Bradford MP that he may have been bullied and taken his own life.

Tributes have been paid to Asad Khan after he was found in an unresponsive state at his home in Tile Street, Bradford, , and died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Bradford West MP Naz Shah said bullying was “something that has been mentioned” when she met Asad’s grieving parents after his death on Wednesday night.

Ms Shah wrote on Facebook after the meeting: “This evening 11-year-old Asad took his own life. Asad had just started his new school recently and bullying is something that has been mentioned.”

Asad started Year Seven at Beckfoot Upper Heaton School three weeks ago, head teacher Simon Wade said.

A statement on the school’s website said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt last night of the death of Asad Khan one of the school’s newest students.

“The school is united in its grief at this sad time.

“The school community is working together as students, parents and staff come to terms with these events. All our thoughts are with Asad’s family at this terribly difficult time.”

West Yorkshire Police said inquiries were continuing but the death was not thought to be suspicious.