Man who died in Bradford collision named by police

Police have named the man who died in a collision with a van in Bradford last week as 71-year-old Kenneth Parratt.

Mr Parratt, of Swain House, Bradford, died shortly after he was in collision with a blue Peugeot Bipper van in Idle Road at the junction with Myers Lane in Eccleshill at about 6.25pm on Friday, September 23.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He has been released on police bail while officers’ enquiries continue.

West Yorkshire Police have released Mr Parratt’s identity to aid the appeal for witnesses to come forward.

In a short statement, Mr Parratt’s family paid tribute to their loved one.

It read: “He was a loved and cherished father and grandad. We can’t believe he has gone and will be sadly missed.”

Sergeant Ann Drury, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to it, or the movements of the vehicle immediately afterwards.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log number 1416 of September 23.