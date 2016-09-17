Police get more time to submit charges over Bradford woman’s ‘honour killing’

A court in Pakistan has adjourned the case of a British-Pakistani woman’s murder until September 23 to give police more time to submit charges against her father and ex-husband, who are accused of an honour killing.

Najful Hussain Shah, lawyer for the deceased woman’s husband, says police brought both men before the court in Jhelum on Saturday.

He says both men covered their faces and did not respond to questions from journalists.

The case of 28-year-old Samia Shahid, from Bradford, shocked many Pakistanis after a police probe concluded she was strangled by her father and ex-husband.

Police have alleged that her father Muhammad Shahid also stood guard while former husband Muhammad Shakeel raped her.

Mrs Shahid was visiting family in July when she was found dead of what were initially assumed to be natural causes, and buried in a local cemetery in the village of Pandori in the country’s eastern Punjab province.

A fresh inquiry was ordered by the Pakistan government after her husband Syed Mukhtar Kazam publicly accused her family of killing her because they opposed Mrs Shahid’s decision to divorce her first husband in 2014 and marry him.