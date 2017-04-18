Five key Yorkshire seats to keep an eye on during the general election

The seats to watch in Yorkshire after Theresa May called a snap general election for June 8:

HALIFAX

The late selection of Labour’s candidate in 2015 following the decision of sitting MP Linda Riordan to step down and a string of narrow defeats in the seat gave the Conservatives confidence they could win in 2015.

But Labour’s Holly Lynch fought a strong campaign to see off Philip Allott, the Conservative candidate in Halifax in both 2010 and 2015.

Labour’s slump in fortunes since the last election will renew Conservative hopes in the seat but Ms Lynch will point to her strong record as the local MP.

YORK OUTER

Another target for the Lib Dems hoping to capitalise on Conservative MPs defending seats where voters supported remaining in the European Union.

It will be a steep mountain to climb for the Lib Dems given the party came a distant third behind Labour in 2015.

The Lib Dems point to the lack of a serious campaign last time as the party focused on holding its existing seats.

It also has a record of success in local elections in the city where it currently shares control of the council with the Conservatives.

BRADFORD EAST

On a desperate night for the Liberal Democrats in 2015 it was hardly a surprise they lost Bradford East where they had a majority of just 365.

Brexit has supercharged the revival of the Lib Dems with leader Tim Farron positioning the party as the only home for disappointed Remain voters.

Recent by-election results will give the Lib Dems hope they can overcome sitting Labour MP Imran Hussain’s 7,000 majority.

But Bradford voted by 54 per cent to 46 per cent in favour of leaving the EU.

WAKEFIELD

Held by Labour’s Mary Creagh, Wakefield was considered a safe seat going into the 2015 election.

Ms Creagh held on with a majority of 2,613 from the Conservatives with Ukip polling almost 8,000 votes in third.

The nightmare scenario for Labour is that enough of those Ukip voters are persuaded to back a Conservative Party promising a hard-Brexit to tip the balance in their favour.

Labour will hope most of those Ukip supporters are former Labour supporters who will sit on their hands this time.

HARROGATE AND KNARESBOROUGH

A Lib Dem seat for 13 years, Harrogate and Knaresborough was lost to the Conservatives in 2010 just as the party got into power through the coalition.

The party’s hopes in the seat will be further fuelled by Harrogate’s status of one of the three districts in Yorkshire, along with Leeds and York, which voted Remain in the EU referendum.

Sitting Conservative MP Andrew Jones backed Remain in the referendum and also had a majority of more than 16,000 in 2015.