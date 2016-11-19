Missing: Can you help find Denise Bristol?

POLICE have appealed for help tracing a 38-year-old woman missing since this morning.

Denise Bristol was described as “vulnerable” by police who asked anyone who had seen her to come forward.

Mrs Bristol, from Holmfirth, was last seen at 10am at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

She was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans and police said she may have a white jacket with her.

Mrs Bristol may have attempted to travel to Huddersfield, police said.

Det Insp Helen Madden, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are very concerned for Denise who is vulnerable and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen her.”

Anyone with information should call 101 referencing log number 606 of November 19.