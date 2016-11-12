Second fire breaks out at old Elland gas works

A second fire has broken out in little more than 24 hours at a former gas works in Elland.

Firefighters from across the county are at the derelict industrial site in Gas Works Lane, after being called to the incident at around 5.45am today.

The blaze has engulfed an entire two-storey building, which a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said was believed to be the same building which commanded the attention of firefighters in the early hours of Saturday.

Yesterday’s fire saw six fire engines summoned to the scene at around 5.30am.

Five pumps and two aerial appliances from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Bradford and Huddersfield fire stations were dispatched to deal with the second fire this morning.

The fire at Elland is not the only incident that has kept firefighters busy overnight.

At just after 11.40pm last night, firefighters were called to a fire involving a derelict building fire at Kirklees College in New North Road, Huddersfield.

Four pumps and two aerial appliances were summoned to the scene.

The fire involved the first floor of a two-storey building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.