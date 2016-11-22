APPEAL: Police release e-fit after 'frightening' robbery with kitchen knife

A police appeal has been launched after a man broke into a business and robbed someone at knifepoint.

An unknown male entered a business premises holding what is believed to be a kitchen knife and demanding cash. He threatened the victim, before taking an amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly Eastern European, aged 25-30 year, between 5"11" and 6"2" tall and of very skinny build with a large nose.

He is described as wearing a black hooded zip up jacket with the hood up, a white scarf with red detailing which was covering his face and dark-coloured bottoms.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm, as the victim is the lone-worker at a commercial premises on Bradford Road, near to Allison Drive, Huddersfield.

Detective Constable Seb Morgan of Huddersfield CID said, "This was understandably a frightening experience for the victim, and I am certain that there will be people who were in the area near the premises and may have seen the suspect entering, or leaving or travelling in the area.

"We would urge anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously, matching the suspect description, the efit image or who has any information about the incident to come forward. Enquiries are continuing."

Information should be passed to DC Seb Morgan at Huddersfield CID via 101, quoting 13160601455. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.