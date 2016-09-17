Family dog attacks and scares off burglars in Huddersfield

A family dog attacked armed burglars and forced them to flee after they had forced their way into a house in Huddersfield.

Two men targeted the premises in Northgate, Almondbury at around 9.30pm on Friday night whilst a 25-year-old woman was at home alone with young children.

But the raiders left empty-handed after they were attacked by the dog.

The suspects joined three other males who had been seen standing outside the house and drove away from the scene through Almondbury village in a silver five-door hatchback parked nearby address.

Sergeant Lecomber, of Kirklees burglary team, said; “Whilst the family dog frightened away the suspects, this has clearly been a very frightening experience for the victim.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have seen the suspects, or a vehicle matching the description acting suspiciously to contact police.”

The first suspect is described as slim, olive skinned, with brown eyes and long eye lashes. He was in his late teens to early 20s and approximately 5ft 10ins.

He was wearing a black, cotton hooded top which was pulled up, a black, padded biker mask covering his nose and the bottom half of his face, jogging bottoms and black gloves.

The second suspect was also in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a black, Nike balaclava-style ski mask that also covered his neck, a black Nike Airmax tracksuit with the hood pulled up and distinctive grey or beige panels at the side of it, and black gloves. There were also panels on the side of the tracksuit bottoms.

The other three males were all wearing hooded tops with the hoods up.

Information can be passed to PC Akhtar at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13160401727 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

