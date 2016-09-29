Man suffers serious jaw injury in Huddersfield assault

An unprovoked attack in a Huddersfield street left a 54-year-old man with a serious jaw injury.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who knows anything about the incident which took place between 3-4am on Saturday, September 24, in St Peters Church Gardens.

The victim had left a pub in the town centre when he was assaulted by at least one man and maybe others and his injuries meant he needed hospital treatment.

It is belived the suspect, or suspects, were white and possibly wearing green T-shirts.

Detective Constable Carla Senior of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are investigating this incident and are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw the offence or has any information which could assist our investigation should contact Huddersfield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13160415493.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”