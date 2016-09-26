Teenager attacked with blade in Huddersfield assault

A teenager was attacked with a bladed weapon at property in Huddersfield late on Friday evening.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, needed hospital treatment after the assault which happened when a man walked into at a flat on Elmfield Avenue in the Golcar area at around 11.15pm.

The man began shouting at the occupants before he launched the assault which then continued outside the property.

The injured man has since been discharged from hospital but police are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident.

Detective Constable Andy Clayton of Huddersfield CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing regarding this incident and we would like to speak to anyone who has information about what happened or witnessed the incident itself.

“Anyone who as information should contact myself, DC 2687 Andy Clayton at Huddersfield CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”