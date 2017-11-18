200 volunteers create stunning Victorian Christmas at Harewood House

More than 200 volunteers spent the last three days creating a Victorian Christmas at Harewood House.

It is the first time in five years that the house has been opened to the public at Christmas. The volunteers were working under the guidance of award-winning film creative director Michael Howells - who produced the set design for the ITV drama Victoria some of which was shot at Harewood.

Harewood House

“Harewood was incredible place to work filming Victoria for the last two years and has provided us with fantastic inspiration. It’s special place, filled with history and wonderful stories to tell,” said Mr Howells.