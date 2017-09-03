Armed police search in Leeds over firearms offence

Armed police searched a Leeds home in the early hours of today as part of an operation to find a man wanted over a firearms offence.

Inspector Graham Hawcroft, of West Yorkshire Police, said officers attended a property on Cross Flatts Row in Beeston at around 2.30am.

During the operation the people who were in the home, understood to be one man and two women, went to a different property which was also subsequently searched.

Insp Hawcroft said: "We were looking for a male who is wanted in connection with a firearms offence."

He added: "It was an armed operation."

The person officers were looking for was not found, he said.