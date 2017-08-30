CCTV picture released after serious sexual assault in Leeds

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The incident involving a 37-year-old woman occurred in Moor View, Holbeck, at about 7pm on Monday.

The man officers want to trace was seen driving an "old-shaped" silver Ford Fiesta.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Louise Lavers of Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170397293.

People can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.