Concerns grow for missing 12-year-old Leeds girl

Police are “increasingly concerned” for the safety of a 12-year-old girl from Leeds who has been missing since yesterday dinner time.

Karly Maltas (pictured above) was last seen at 6pm on Monday in the Armley area of the city. She was wearing a grey tracksuit.

She is described as white, pale, with long and straight mousey coloured hair.

She is said to look 14-years-old rather than 12 and usually wears glasses, although it is not thought that she has them with her.

The schoolgirl is known to have links to the west, east and south Leeds areas and she may also have links to Harrogate.

Detective Sergeant Amanda Wimbles, of Leeds CID, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Karly and I would encourage Karly or anyone who sees her to contact police on 101 quoting log 1934 of yesterday.”