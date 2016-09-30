Images of men wanted after Leeds shooting released by police

Detectives investigating the shooting of a man in Leeds have released CCTV images of two suspects they want to identify.

A 42-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in the incident outside Nitetrax nightclub, in Chapeltown Road, in the early hours of Monday, August 29.

Toyan Issac, aged 29, from Meanwood, has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences in relation to the incident and the case is ongoing at court.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into what was a very serious incident where a man was badly injured as a result of the criminal use of firearms.

“We have found CCTV images of two men that we urgently want to identify as suspects.

“We want to hear from anyone who recognises these men or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 01924 821438 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.