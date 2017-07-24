Leeds Academy's O2 title to remain after new rights deal signed

Phone company O2 will continue to have its name associated with the Leeds Academy venue after a new deal was signed.

It is to remain the face of the Cookridge Street concert hall for another 10 years after it committed alongside Live Nation and Academy Music Group to reinvest in the venue and 19 other locations.

Nina Bibby, chief officer at O2, said: “We know our customers love live experiences and O2 Academy venues are a huge part of the UK’s live music scene which is why we’re extremely pleased to be continuing our longstanding relationship with both Live Nation and Academy Music Group.

"Just under ten years ago we pioneered the pre-sale model with Priority Tickets, giving our customers exclusive early access to tickets for the best shows around.

"This new, long term deal takes that even further, with double the number of tickets available for O2 customers to not just every show at 19 O2 Academy venues, but also all Live Nation shows across the UK.”

Paul Latham, chief officer of Live Nation, said: “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with O2 which has revolutionised the way brands work within the live sector.

"This is more than just a naming rights deal. Over the last nine years, we have worked tirelessly together to build the O2 Academy brand, investing in these iconic buildings and giving O2 customers access to millions of Priority tickets."