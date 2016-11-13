Leeds falls silent to remember military heroes

The centre of Leeds fell silent this morning as thousands lined the streets to pay homage to the city’s, and the nation’s, fallen military heroes.

Generations united in quiet contemplation, as the heart of the city - usually bustling with shoppers - came to a standstill for an emotional Remembrance Sunday service and parade.

Date: 13th November 2016. Picture James Hardisty. The Leeds Civic Observance of Remembrance Sunday held at the War Memorial Victoria Gardens, Leeds. Pictured Crowds watching the service.

A procession featuring serving and former service men and women left Leeds Civic Hall and finished at the city centre war memorial at Victoria Gardens, where a number of wreaths were laid.

Politicians and dignitaries stood side by side families for prayers, reflection, poignant brass band music and the traditional bugle call.

The service was led by the Right Reverend Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds (CofE), and was broadcast on two big screens around the war memorial to allow members of the public not at the front to watch the proceedings.

The final parade of military personnel past and present, as well as army and sea cadets and standard bearers, provided a rousing finale as the crown applauded every single participant.

Victoria Gardens, Leeds. Pictured Wooden poppies in remembrance of those who have fallen.

See tomorrow’s Yorkshire Evening Post for a full report and more pictures.