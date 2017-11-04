Man, 82, dies after collision in Asda car park in Leeds

An elderly man who was injured after a collision in the car park of an Asda in Leeds more than a week ago has died, police have confirmed.

Police today named Michael Abbott, who was 82, as the man who died after the incident on Holt Lane on Thursday, October 26.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The incident happened at around 4.40pm when there was a collision between a Mercedes Vito and a pedestrian in the car park. The male pedestrian was knocked to the ground.

"The 82-year-old man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but has since died.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or for anyone who has any information about the collision."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) on 101 quoting log number *1299 of October 26, or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.