Manhunt after stabbing in Leeds city centre street

Police were last night hunting two suspects believed to be involved in the stabbing of man on one of Leeds’s busiest streets.

Emergency services flooded the area around Briggate yesterday lunchtime following reports of a stabbing.

Scene of a stabbing on Briggate, Leeds..11th September 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

They were called to the junction of Briggate and the Headrow shortly after 1.20pm.

Officers arriving on the scene found a 25-year-old man with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said the man had been taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Detective Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of Leeds District CID, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident where the victim has been stabbed in the street.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the suspects in the area or leaving the scene.”

The suspects have been described to police as two “young black males”.

Two crime scenes were cordoned off by police to allow forensic work to be carried out.

The first area was immediately outside the entrance to Sports Direct on the Headrow, and the second was at the top of Briggate where the whole width of the street was sealed off.

It meant a number of businesses within the cordon, including Yorkshire Bank, were forced to close for the day.

Det Insp Gaffney said: “We will be doing everything we can to minimise disruption to the public and we hope people will bear with us while we carry out the necessary investigative work. The investigation is still in the very early stages and we are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and the motive behind it.”

She said officers from the local neighbourhood policing team would be ensuring there was a high-visibility presence in the area to reassure people.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log 801 of September 11, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.