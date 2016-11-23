Police search for missing Wortley woman

Police are urgently appealing for information to trace a woman who has gone missing in Leeds.

Janet Lister, 66, was reported missing from her home in Wortley at about 11.40am today.

She is described as white, of heavy build, with short, mousy brown hair and police said she bears a passing resemblance to the Birds of a Feather actress Pauline Quirke.

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Janet’s welfare and have officers out looking for her. We would like to hear urgently from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting log number 575 of November 23.