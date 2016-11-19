Police seek help tracing masked raiders in Leeds

A WOMAN was forced to hand over money and jewellery by three masked men who broke into her house and threatened her with a knife.

The men left the property, on the Ring Road, Middleton in the 29-year-old victim’s car.

They had forced their way into the house and used a machete-type weapon to threaten the woman, who was not injured in the raid.

West Yorkshire Police today appealed for help over the incident which happened at around 9pm on October 2.

The men were black and wearing puffa jackets with hoods up and their faces covered. They were wearing dark clothing and gloves.

The victim’s car taken by the men was a black Audi S3 Quattro VRM with the registration number LX14 4DE.

Det Con Sarah Jenness, of Leeds Central CID, said: “of Leeds District CID said; “Clearly this was a frightening experience for the victim. I would appeal to anyone who may be able to help identify the suspects, or who has any information about the incident to come forward.

“I would also ask people to think back to if they saw anyone acting suspiciously on that Sunday evening, and who may have seen the described vehicle driving away from the area to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 13160545227 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.