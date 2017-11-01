Staff with love of cats wanted at Leeds cafe

Not many jobs at cafes involve being surrounded by cats, but a certain affection for felines is all but an essential requirement at a soon-to-open Leeds business.

Team members are now being sought at Kitty Cafe is due to open to the public on December 11 in the former Yorkshire Bank building in Kirkgate.

Katie Charles-Richards, owner of the Kitty Cafe which is due to open in Kirkgate next month.

Kitchen and floor staff, as well as people whose sole responsibility will be to look after the cats, are being recruited for the cafe which will be home to around 35 rescue cats for customers to pet while sampling feline-themed food and ‘mocktail’ drinks.

The cats will come from Leeds rescue centres and will be available for adoption.

As part of a £500,000 refit of the former bank premises, the cafe’s interior features bespoke cat walk ways, fountains and colourful furniture.

Businesswoman Katie Charles-Richards is the brains behind the novel concept which has already enjoyed success in Nottingham.

Some staff will solely be charged with looking after the cafe's feline contingent.

She said: “We are now looking for our Kitty Cafe Team Members.

“We are looking for kitchen staff, floor staff and cat staff to complete our Leeds branch family!

“We have some managers coming in from Nottingham but will also be looking for more.”

Anyone interested in working at the cafe is asked to send a CV to kittycafeuk@outlook.com. Interviews are due to be held at the end of next week.

To join the Kitty Club, call 0115 7525680 or email info@kittycafe.co.uk. Membership includes a year’s free entry to the cafe and branded merchandise.