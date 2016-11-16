VIDEO: Jury shown mobile phone footage of arrest in Jo Cox murder trial

The footage shown to the jury in the trial of the man accused of killing Yorkshire MP Jo Cox has been released today

West Yorkshire Police has released the footage which was shown to the jury at The Old Bailey today as part of the trial of Thomas Mair.

Mair is accused of killing Yorkshire MP Jo Cox in a knife and gun attack. He denies the charges.

Jo Cox’s senior caseworker, Sandra Major, said Jo's alleged murderer shouted, “Keep Britain independent or British independence” during the attack on June 16.

The Labour MP was stabbed 15 times and shot three times, including twice in the head, as she arrived to hold a surgery at Birstall Library in her Batley and Spen constituency.

She arrived with her assistants Fazila Aswat and Ms Major, both of whom witnessed the attack.

Ms Major said told the jury at the Old Bailey that saw Mrs Cox shot in the temple.

She said: “She fell backwards on to the ground. There was all blood pouring down her face.”

Richard Whittam QC, prosecuting, asked: “Do you remember hearing a man say anything?”

She replied: “He did shout something out. It was something along the lines of, ‘keep Britain independent’, or ‘British independence’.”

Describing the firearm, she said: “It was a small gun. It wasn’t a shotgun. It was a smaller gun, but it was quite deep.

Mr Whittam said: “Was Jo standing up?”

She said: “Jo was lying on the floor, and she sort of tried to sit up a little bit with her right hand.

“He just started stabbing her while she was lying on the floor, stabbing her, and Jo was trying to get away.

“Fazila was shouting ‘get away from us, she has got two little children’, and I was just screaming and shouting for help.

“She couldn’t get up, but she sort of rolled over and sort of did a sideways roll and went into the road.”

Asked if the man went towards Fazila, she said: “He went towards both of us because we were quite close together at that stage.

“He was making motions towards us with the knife, and Jo was lying in the road and she shouted out to us.

“She said ‘get away. Let him hurt me, don’t let him hurt you’.”

Mair briefly left the scene and crossed the road, before returning to resume his attack, the court heard.

Ms Major said: “He didn’t go very far, just a few feet and then he came back and he shot her twice more, and started stabbing her again.

“She was on the floor, she didn’t get up again.”

Ms Aswat told the court, “our lives changed forever” as she watched Mrs Cox killed in front of her.

She begged the MP to think of her children in a desperate bid to keep her alive.

Emergency services arrived but Mrs Cox could not be saved, and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.48pm.

Mair, 53, of Lowood Lane, Birstall, is accused of murdering Mrs Cox, 41, on the afternoon of June 16.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to commit murder, possession of an offensive weapon – a dagger – and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Bernard Carter Kenny.



Mair denies all four charges.

The trial continues.

