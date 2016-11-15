YP OPINION: Trouble ahead for likes of Tesco, Asda & ‘big four’ supermarkets?

THESE are testing times for supermarkets, caught in a pincer movement between changing shopping habits and the rise of the German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

While there was some good news yesterday for Bradford-based Morrisons, questions swirl around the big four chains that have dominated grocery shopping for so long.

Asda

The way people shop has changed, with fewer making a once-weekly visit to the supermarket to stock up. Consumer concern about traceability and food miles has given a welcome boost to independent retailers, which has helped traditional shopping parades maintain their vibrancy and appeal.

There must be a concern that yesterday’s sales figures from the big four may be an indication of looming economic difficulties ahead, especially with the continuing threat of a rise in inflation.

If that is the case, then it is a worry not just for hard-pressed shoppers facing higher prices, but for the Government as well.