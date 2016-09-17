Police launch appeal for missing Wakefield woman

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who sees a missing Wakefield woman to contact the force.

Joanne Hinchcliffe, 28, was last seen at 1.23pm today boarding a train at Wakefield Westgate train station.

The train passed through Sheffield at 1.51pm, Chesterfield at 2.07pm, Derby at 2.28pm, Tamworth at 2.48pm and Birmingham New Street at 3.08pm.

Officers searched the train in Birmingham but she was not on board.

Ms Hinchcliffe is white, thin with bleach blonde hair and was last seen wearing black trousers, white shoes and a grey/white hooded top with blue/green writing on it.

Ms Hinchcliffe, or anyone who sees her or saw her get off the train, is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log 823 of Saturday, September 17.