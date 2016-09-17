West Yorkshire events for deaf community to share crime concerns

TWO events to celebrating the contribution of the deaf community to society and to highlight the need for fair and equal access to services are to be held this week in West Yorkshire.

In support of the International Week of the Deaf, which starts on Monday, West Yorkshire Police is inviting members of the deaf community to learn more about its work.

The events at Huddersfield Police Station on Wednesday and Elland Road Police Station on Thursday, both to be held between 4-6pm, will give people the chance to meet their local ‘Police Deaf Champions’, view British Sign Language videos that have been produced by the force and share their thoughts and ideas how West Yorkshire Police can work better to service the needs of the deaf community.

Deputy Chief Constable John Robins said “West Yorkshire Police is committed to supporting each and every member of our community, especially those who may be more vulnerable due to being deaf or hard of hearing.

“We invite people to support these events whether they are deaf, hard of hearing or simply know someone who is. We hope people can benefit from these events by finding out what we are already doing to support the deaf community.

“More importantly the events provide a real opportunity for people with experience to help shape our policing services, so we can respond more effectively and appropriately to their needs.”

Anyone wishing to attend either event should contact Simon Phillips, community engagement officer at West Yorkshire Police, by emailing simon.phillips@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk