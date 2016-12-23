Christmas stories from the archives: Knaresborough toy appeal 1897

Christmas and the Little Ones: An appeal from J. L. Armstrong of Harrogate

To the Editor of The Yorkshire Post.

SlR,— Will you allow me to ask if any of your readers residing at Harrogate will send a few new or castaway toys to cheer the hearts of the fatherless and motherless bairns at the Knaresborough Workhouse during this festive time?

There are about 40 children, from babyhood to 12 years of age. Dolls, balls, tops, rattles, bricks, marbles, horses, etc., would be very acceptable, I shall be glad to receive parcels at my house or office up to Saturday next, and I am sure I may say the same for my brother Guardians.

The poor-house must ever be a sad and dreary place for the little ones, and especially at Christmastide ; but if we can put a packet of “goodies” in their stockings on Christmas Eve, and provide them with a lot of new toys, we shall do something to gladden their hearts now, and help them to amuse themselves all the year round.

— Yours obediently, J. L. Armstrong. Byland House, Harrogate.

