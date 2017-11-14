Take home a piece of city’s archive history

CENTURIES of fascinating images documenting Sheffield’s past are now available to take home after copies of more than 1,200 pieces from the city’s archives went on sale.

The Sheffield Archive collection includes historic maps, pictures from two world wards, the city’s industrial past and much more.

Children from Manor School, Empire Day 1939

The online shop features some of the best images, maps of Sheffield from the 17th century through to street scenes in the 21st century, vintage posters and adverts and even images from the Great Flood of 1864.

Customers can buy framed fine art prints, posters, greetings cards, and gifts, all of which can be customised - with all sales from the archives going back to support Sheffield’s Libraries and Archives service.

Cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield Council, Coun Mary Lea, said: “Our new online shop is a wonderful public resource of the archives, which have some fascinating images of Sheffield stretching back many hundreds of years.

“These images document Sheffield’s wonderfully rich past and the most memorable events in our history. They tell the stories of Sheffield, from our unrivalled dominance of the steel industry and the effects of two World Wars, to our famous sporting heritage and ever changing landscape.

World War One 1916 postcard

“With more than 1,200 fantastic designs to choose from, those with a love of Sheffield can purchase goods that really capture the essence of our great city. With so many different products available, I’d urge anyone looking for unusual gifts to take a look.”

Images are grouped for ease of browsing in to categories such as People, Maps, Industry, Buildings and many more, or customers can use the search function to look for specific items.

Over the coming months more items will be added to the shop from the archives collection.

Among the advertisement collection are dozens of pieces relating to the city’s steel production, including an advert for the Trades Unionists’ Sheep Shear Co-operative Society steel sheep shears, which was based at Brunswick Works on Eldon Street, and an advert promoting Sheffield as “the city of British industry” from 1939.

People can visit the online shop at http://sheffield.mediastorehouse.com/