Leeds remembers: Thousands fall silent to honour nation’s fallen on Remembrance Sunday

A poignant Remembrance service in Leeds saw thousands fall silent on Sunday to honour the nation’s war dead.

Tributes to those who lost their lives in conflict, led by the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jane Dowson, saw wreathes laid at the city’s war memorial on Victoria Gardens.

12 November 2017 ....... Remembrance Day parade and ceremony at Leeds Cenotaph in Victoria Gardens. Picture Tony Johnson

Veterans, alongside serving servicemen and women, had gathered outside the City Museum before marching to the square for the civic ceremony.

They were joined by a procession of dignitaries, including the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Dame Ingrid Roscoe and leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Judith Blake, who laid a wreath at the base of the war memorial.

A crowd of many thousands had gathered in the square and surrounding streets for the service and a hush fell in readiness for the Last Post which marked the start of a two minute silence.

The attendance was so large the service, led by The Reverend Canon Sam Corley, Rector Designate of Leeds and chair of the Leeds Faith Forum, was broadcast on two big screens around the war memorial to allow members of the public not near the front to watch the proceedings.

“I welcome you to this civic service of observance on Remembrance Sunday, to remember those have given their lives in defence of our freedom and of justice,” he said as the final peals of the bugle call faded.

“We give thanks to those whose lives have been taken away in two world wars and in conflicts past and present. We will remember.”

A separate Armistice Day service, organised by the Royal British Legion, had been held in the same spot on Saturday to mark the 11th day of the 11th month. “Remembrance Sunday is a time when the city comes together to honour the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices made by so many of our armed forces during times of conflict,” Coun Jane Dowson said ahead of the ceremony.

12 November 2017 ....... Hilary Benn MP lays a wreath on Remembrance Day at Leeds Cenotaph in Victoria Gardens. Picture Tony Johnson