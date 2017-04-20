President says it was ‘terror act’

A POLICE officer was killed last night and two others injured in a shooting in the centre of Paris claimed by Islamic State.

The attacker opened fire on a police car parked on the Champs-Elysees before he was also shot dead, the French Interior Ministry said.

At 11pm last night, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier, French President Francois Hollande said terrorism was suspected and a terrorism investigation has been launched.

French officials said the suspect in the attack was previously flagged as an extremist. Unconfirmed reports said he had arrived in Paris by train from Belgium.

The Champs-Elysees has been sealed off and nearby stations on the Paris Metro have been closed.

French police warned the public to stay away from the area and armed officers are at the scene.

They also asked people not to “spread any misinformation” that has not come from a “trusted source”.

The incident comes days before the French election, which is to take place on Sunday. Mr Hollande called an emergency meeting last night.

Tourists have been warned to go back to their hotels and to let family and friends know that they are safe. The UK Foreign Office said: “The British Embassy is in contact with local authorities and urgently seeking further information following reports of a shooting incident on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

“You should remain vigilant and follow the advice of the local security authorities and/or your tour operator.

“If you’re in the area and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe.”

France’s Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve paid tribute to the officer and tweeted that his thoughts are with the family.

US President Donald Trump, speaking at a press conference in Washington, said the incident “looks like another terrorist attack” and sent his condolences to France. Steve White, chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, tweeted: “The policing family is in mourning yet again.”

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert said the attacker targeted officers guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt metro station at the centre of the avenue popular with tourists.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said counter terrorism investigators were involved in the investigation.

A French government spokesman says the attacker used a “war weapon” to fire on the officers. French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said a man came out of a car and opened fire on a police vehicle. He said officers were “deliberately” targeted.

Speaking in Washington during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump said the shooting in Paris “looks like another terrorist attack” and sent his condolences to France.

Security forces are more widespread in Paris since deadly Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, and France remains under a state of emergency.

The incident recalled two recent attacks on soldiers providing security at prominent locations around Paris, one at the Louvre museum in February and one at Orly airport last month.

A French television station hosting a televised event with the 11 candidates running for president briefly interrupted its broadcast to report the shootings.