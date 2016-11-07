Seven Ministry of Defence sites to close in Yorkshire

A further 56 Minister of Defence sites are to close - including seven in Yorkshire - the Defence Secretary has announced.

Sir Michael Fallon told the Commons the closures will include eight sites in Scotland and three apiece in Wales and Northern Ireland, in the biggest announcement to date in the review of the MOD estate.

Sir Michael said the estate was too big and costly to run, with the latest batch of closures paving the way for a more modern military.

The first which are due to close in Yorkshire will be Catterick Town Centre Parcel and Harden Barracks (Duchess of Kent Psychiatric Hospital) in Catterick in 2018.

Claro Barracks, Ripon will close in 2019, followed a year later by Commander and Staff Trainer (North) in Catterick.

Queen Elizabeth Barracks in North Yorkshire will shut in 2021.

Dishforth Barracks (Airfield) and Imphal Barracks in York are both due to close in 2031.

Sir Michael told the Commons: “This strategy looks ahead to 2040 to provide a better defence estate.

“An estate that supports a more efficient and effective military capability; an estate that gives our armed forces a world class base from which to work, and an estate that helps defence keep Britain safe and to promote our prosperity.”

However numerous MPs expressed concerns about the impact the planned closures of sites could have on their respective constituencies.

Sir Michael said the changes would mean the Royal Navy remained focused on port bases and naval stations.

MPs heard that surface ships would be based in Portsmouth and Devonport, with all the United Kingdom’s submarines based on the Clyde.

There will be a specialist amphibious centre in the South West, based around Devonport, with helicopters based at Yeovilton and Culdrose.

Sir Michael added the army would have “specialised infantry” at Aldershot, mechanised wheel capability in Catterick, air assault forces in Colchester, armoured vehicle units around Salisbury Plain, medical services in the West Midlands and hubs of light infantry battalions in London, Edinburgh, Lisburn, St Athan, Blackpool and Cottesmore.

In the RAF, combat units would remain in Coningsby, Marham and Lossiemouth, with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services remaining in Waddington.

Air transport will be based at Brize Norton, force protection will be based at Honington, and support enablers would be based at Wittering and Leeming.

In Scotland, eight sites will be released over the next 15 years, Sir Michael said.

He said investment in specialised centres would focus on Lossiemouth, Faslane and Leuchars.

“Contrary to some speculation and unnecessary scaremongering, Kinloss will be retained,” added Sir Michael.

Last year’s Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) outlined the MoD’s aim to reduce the size of its estate by 30% before 2040.

The MoD had previously announced the closure of 35 sites, freeing up enough land for up to 39,000 new homes and potentially generating around £930 million.

Nia Griffith, the shadow defence secretary, said Labour recognised the need to modernise the defence estate.

She said: “The Government is right to seek to restructure the estate to ensure that we optimise our military capability and deliver value for money for the British taxpayer.

“The changes proposed in this report are very considerable in scale and there is a real need to ensure they are delivered in a way that does not cause undue challenges to our forces and their families.”

Ms Griffith also sought assurances that the money raised through the sale of sites would be kept by the Ministry of Defence rather than going to the Treasury.

Sir Michael insisted “all of the receipts” will come back in to the defence budget.

Responding to the statement in the House of Lords, Tory former defence minister Andrew Robathan raised concerns that the reduction in the number of military bases could fuel a “growing disconnect” between the armed forces and the public.

He said: “Can the minister reassure me that actually this will not lead to the civilian population regarding the armed forces as a race apart?”

Defence minister Earl Howe said: “I will be quite open with him. It is a risk.

“The more you concentrate personnel in fewer centres the more that the population as a whole will feel disconnected from the armed services.

“Ways must be found therefore to prevent that happening.”

Julian Lewis, Tory chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, stressed the importance of the UK’s armed forces retaining the ability to expand in time of war.

He asked: “Are you satisfied that our relatively small forces will have the capability to regenerate in time of war if they do not have a sufficiently large defence estate to occupy in times of emergency expansion?”